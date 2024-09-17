sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:53 IST, September 17th 2024

Million Dollar Listing: Indian Adaptation Of Emmy Award Nominee Reality Show Announced

Million Dollar Listing: India marks the second international version of the format, joining its successful editions of cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Dubai.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Million Dollar Listing Indian version to release soon
Million Dollar Listing Indian version to release soon | Image: X
20:43 IST, September 17th 2024