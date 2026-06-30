Movies Releasing On OTT In July 2026: The Devil Wears Prada 2, Enola Holmes 3, Ikka, Mollywood Times And More To Binge-Watch

As we bid farewell to June and welcome the exciting month of July, we have curated an enticing watchlist just for you. This list highlights an array of films set to premiere next month, encompassing a diverse selection of genres and languages. Among the notable titles are Enola Holmes 3, a thrilling continuation of the clever detective's adventures; Elle, a gripping psychological drama; Ikka, a captivating exploration of cultural themes; and Heartstopper Forever, a heartwarming tale that resonates with love and friendship. Mark your calendars for these cinematic treats.

Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) takes on a new case that leads her to the sun-drenched shores of Malta. As she delves deeper into the mystery, she finds her personal and professional lives colliding in unexpected and dangerous ways. The movie will premiere on July 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

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Elle

The Legally Blonde prequel television spin-off is titled Elle. It is a high school coming-of-age series that explores the formative teenage years of Elle Woods before the events of the original 2001 film. The show will premiere on July 1.

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Mollywood Times

Naslen Gafoor of Premalu and Lokah fame features in Mollywood Times, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. The film, also starring Sharaf U Dheen and Sangeeth Prathap, follows a young man from Kuttikkanam who is determined to become the greatest horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema to "save" the industry. After performing fairly well at the box office, Mollywood Times will begin its streaming journey from July 3.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ikka

Set against the backdrop of an intense legal battle, 'Ikka' follows celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra, played by Sunny Deol, who is compelled to defend a man from his past, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. The case reopens old wounds and challenges everything the lawyer believes in, as he struggles to balance personal loyalties, family responsibilities and professional principles. It also stars Tillotama Shome as a determined public prosecutor seeking justice, while Dia Mirza plays a wife and mother trying to hold her family together amid growing uncertainty. It is slated to release on July 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Me Before Me

It is a coming-of-age Indonesian film, starring Ringgo Agus Rahman, Bima Sena and Widuri Puteri in lead roles. It revolves around a boy who receives a project on family history. It will release on July 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

Heartstopper Forever

It is an upcoming film directed by Wash Westmoreland. It is about two boys who are in love with each other, but new challenges might impact their relationship. Starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the film will release on July 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Love in Slow Motion

It is a romantic comedy film, revolving around a girl named Haya, who is in love with her best friend. However, he is engaged to someone else. Starring Nour Al Ghandour, Ali Kakooli and Fatma Al Sherif, the film will release on July 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

72 Hours

It is a comedy film, directed by Tim Story. It stars Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding and Kam Patterson in pivotal roles. It revolves around a 40-year-old man who joins a bachelor party weekend with strangers. It will release on July 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Devil Wears Prada 2

The plot offers a high-stakes glimpse into Miranda Priestly's struggle to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving, digital-first media landscape. Miranda, once the unchallenged authority of print fashion media, is now seen grappling with declining industry influence as she faces off against a powerful luxury conglomerate. Directed by David Frankel, the film will debut on OTT on July 29.