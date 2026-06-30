Rahul Ravindran Deletes X After Netizens Threaten His Kids Over The Girlfriend Row: I Kept Filling Up With Rage

Rahul Ravindran, whose being trolled by a group of male netizens over his hit film The Girlfriend, has announced that he is deleting X. While his profile is still there, it seems the actor and filmmaker has deleted the application from his phone. The actor took to his social media handle to announce the same and pen a lengthy note.

Netizens wish harm to Rahul Ravindran's children

Taking to his X handle, Rahul shared a screenshot of the hate comments he received and penned a note expressing that the comments filled him with "rage" and that he was imagining scenarios in his head. He started by writing, "I was sitting and watching the Brazil v Japan game. I wanted to check a football-related Twitter account about something, and I opened this app. Unfortunately, I made the mistake of checking my notifications too. And I came across this tweet. I wish I hadn’t."

He then expressed how he felt after reading the comments, "I kept staring at it for a long time. I kept filling up with a rage. I wanted to track this guy down and do unspeakable things to him. The urge was very real. I was, involuntarily, vividly imagining scenarios in my head. My usual response to anger is to tell myself to calm down. But I didn’t want to this time. My head was very hot. A long time passed just sitting there and staring at the game on T.V without watching it. Very slowly my heart rate returned to some semblance of normalcy."

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He concluded by writing, "Maybe I am overreacting. Maybe it’s somehow my fault.. maybe my kids and I deserve this hate. But I am done with this app. I’ve been wanting out for a while. The only reason I couldn’t is because it’s the best source of news for sports. Especially Indian sports other than Cricket. But I am done. I didn’t like the guy I was for half hour after I read that tweet. I didn’t like my thoughts. And I am too fiercely self respecting to let something have power over me. Deleting this app from my phone right away."

How The Girlfriend row began?

It all started when a group of males demanded Rahul make a film on “the atrocities of women on men," after the Pune Fort murder case. To this, the filmmaker replied, "But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes. On the other hand… I see a self-sustaining system that has lasted centuries that suffocates women… that, through invisible, everyday microaggressions, forces them to shrink their identities. That doesn’t offer them an equal world. This is from my perspective."

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This led to a wave of attacks on Rahul and his twins.

All about The Girlfriend