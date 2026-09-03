Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Dhamaal 4, GDN, Mayday And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that will be releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and SonyLIV. The first weekend of September brings exciting movies for the viewers to watch in the comfort of their home. From Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 and R Mahadevan's GDN to Ryan Reynolds' Mayday, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Gandhari

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh, the film revolves around a desperate mother named Bani who navigates a dangerous criminal underworld to rescue her missing daughter. The film will premiere on September 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dhamaal 4

It is a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film performed well at the box office. Following its theatrical run, the film will make its digital debut on September 4.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

G.D.N

It is a biographical film based on iconic Indian inventor, agriculturist and philanthropist G D Naidu. R Madhavan plays the titular role alongside Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan. The movie will make its digital debut on September 4.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Korean Kanakaraju

Varun Tej starrer follows a Rayalaseema youth named Kanakaraju, whose life upends when a vessel from Korea brings a spirit that possesses him, hence the title Korean Kanakaraju. It will release on September 4.

Where to watch: Netflix

Unmadham

It is a Malayalam-language police procedural crime thriller starring Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Siddique and Krishna Prabha. It revolves around a civil police officer named Shelly, who has been posted at a remote police station and is struggling with problems in his personal life. Unmadham leads to events of reality and superstition. The film will release on September 4.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Mayday

It is an upcoming action comedy film starring Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh and Marcin Dorociński, in pivotal roles. The film is set in 1987, revolving around a US Air Force Pilot who is forced to eject from his plane during a mission over Soviet Russia. The film will release on September 4.

Where to watch: Apple TV

The Breadwinner

It is a comedy film, starring Colin Jost, Zach Cherry and Martin Herlihy. It follows a father of three who must look after the kids and the house while his wife is on a business trip. It will release on September 6.