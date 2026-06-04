Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha, Patriot, Office Romance, KD The Devil And More To Watch
From Dhurandhar: The Revenge Raw and Undekha, and Patriot to Office Romance, check out the complete list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Dhurandhar: The Revenge Raw and Undekha, and Patriot to Office Romance, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. So take a look at the list below and plan your weekend accordingly.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The sequel to the 2025 spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'Raw & Undekha' version will make its digital premiere on June 4 in India. The uncensored cut has released internationally and is trending on streaming charts overseas. The Ranveer Singh starrer will look to multiply its viewership after it arrives on streaming in India.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Patriot
The Malayalam action thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanam features Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil. It follows a defence expert and former JAG officer who goes on the run to expose politicians and corporate tycoons misusing a government defence spyware to spy on everyday citizens. The movie was a moderate box office success and will stream from June 5.
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Where to watch: ZEE5
Office Romance
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso fame star in a saucy rom-com about a secret office romance and the chaos two workaholics get into following their hearts. The new movie will stream from June 5.
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Where to watch: Netflix
29
Tamil romantic drama 29, starring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, performed moderately well at the box office. It will stream on OTT from June 5 in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.
Where to watch: Netflix
KD The Devil
Kannada action movie starring Dhruva Sarja performed well at the box office after it released on April 30. The movie will stream on OTT from June 5.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Rise of Ashoka
It is a Kannada-language period action drama helmed by Vinod V Dhondale. The film stars Sathish Ninasam, Sapthami Gowda and B. Suresha in lead roles. The film revolves around a young rebel who navigates political upheaval in 1970s India, transforming from student activist to influential revolutionary leader. It will make its debut on OTT on June 5.
Where to watch: SunNXT
Moolyam
It is a Telugu-language emotional drama which explores the themes of dignity, self-respect and courage. Helmed by PV Avinash Varma, the film stars Mohan Bhagath, Akhil Bhaneswar, and Deepak Merla. It will release on June 5.
Where to watch: ETVWin
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