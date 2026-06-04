Weekend Binge-watch List: Gullak 5, Brown, The Pyramid Scheme, Mexico 86 And More Web Series On Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From Gullak Season 5 and The Pyramid Scheme to Karisma Kapoor's Brown, the list includes shows from various genres and languages. So if you haven't yet planned your weekend, include some binge-watching time on your list.

Maa Behen

Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Ravi Kisan star in this crime thriller set in a small town in India. The new cast and quirky storyline have already made it one of the most anticipated movies to stream soon. It will debut on June 4.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gullak season 5

The new season of the heartfelt drama series Gullak will stream from June 5. A major cast change sees Anant Joshi step in to play Annu Mishra as Vaibhav Raj makes an exit from the show. The story of the Mishra family moves ahead in this seven-episode season.

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Where to watch: SonyLIV

Brown

The gritty crime thriller is set in Kolkata. The intense series stars Karisma Kapoor as Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop struggling with her personal demons while hunting a serial killer on the loose. The show will premiere on June 5.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

The Pyramid Scheme

Goldy, an ambitious yet impatient young man, dives into a pyramid marketing business in his pursuit of quick wealth. What begins as a shortcut to success quickly spirals into chaos, putting his future at risk. The new series stars Paramvir Cheema and Ranvir Shorey and will stream from June 5.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mexico 86

In 1986, Mexico hosted the most important tournament in football against all odds. How was this feat achieved? The series unravels it all from June 5. It stars Diego Luna, Daniel Giménez Cacho, and Karla Souza.

Where to watch: Netflix

Teach You A Lesson

When respect collapses in schools, unconventional inspectors arrive to set things right — with sharp, no-nonsense lessons you won't find in textbooks. Starring Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon, the K-drama will stream from June 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Marked Woman

The thriller series unravels after a woman is found in a shipping container with no memory of who she is. Two detectives race to figure out her identity and who wants her dead. Episodes stream from June 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cape Fear

It is a psychological thriller based on the novel The Executioners by John D. MacDonald and its film adaptations in 1962 and 1991. The miniseries stars Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson and Lily Collias in lead roles. The story revolves around Javier's character Max Cady, who is a vicious and unreformed ex-convict released from prison. He is on a mission to take revenge on the attorney couple who represented him 17 years ago in court.