Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Drishyam 3, Voicemails For Isabelle, Husbands In Action And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Voicemails For Isabelle and Drishyam 3 to Husbands In Action, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. So if you haven't yet planned your weekend, do include this watchlist for your entertainment.

Drishyam 3

The concluding chapter of the thriller franchise Drishyam, starring Mohanlal, emerged as a big hit after it released on May 21. It will begin streaming from June 18 in the original Malayalam version.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Voicemails For Isabelle

It is a romantic comedy film helmed by Leah McKendrick. The film follows Jill, who leaves voice messages to her deceased sister telling her about her chaotic life in San Francisco. Little did she know that Austin, a real estate agent, had begun to receive her confessions. Starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson, the film will premiere on June 19.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Athiradi

The comedy-drama set at a college features Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The Malayalam movie turned out to be a hit when it was released in theatres and is expected to have a much bigger audience as it arrives on OTT on June 19.

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Where to watch: SonyLIV

Color Book

In this emotional father-son tale, a devoted single dad, Lucky, is navigating life after the recent passing of his wife while raising his 11-year-old son, Mason, who has Down syndrome. The movie will drop on June 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Husbands In Action

The K-drama features Gong Myoung, Jin Sun-kyu, Kim Ji-seok and Yoon Kyung-ho in lead roles. It follows a relentless narcotics detective who captures a notorious drug gang leader, but his victory is short-lived as his ex-wife gets kidnapped. Only a dangerous rescue mission can save her. The buddy cop show drops on June 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Razor

It is a Telugu action thriller starring Ravi Babu, Inaya Sultana and Tanish. Helmed by Ravi Babu himself, the film follows an unassuming pet groomer who is forced into the role of a protector. The film will premiere on June 19.

Where to watch: Aha

Aashaan

It is a Malayalam-language comedy film directed by Johnpaul George. The film follows an ageing filmmaker who decides to pursue his final cinematic drama after a series of professional and personal setbacks. Starring Indrans in the titular role alongside Joemon Jyothir and Shobi Thilakan, the film will premiere on June 19.