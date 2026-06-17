Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Love Story: How Bangalore Days Set Became Their Love Nest

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are among Mollywood's favourite celebrity couples. As they keep impressing fans with their terrific acting performances and the clutter-breaking movies they produce through their banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends, their real life love story may not be known to many.

Fahadh and Nazriya's first release together was Bangalore Days | Image: X

Fahadh and Nazriya played an onscreen couple in Anjali Menon’s 2014 romantic-comedy Bangalore Days and seemed to hit it off instantly. Said to be a whirlwind romance of sorts, the duo announced their engagement even before the movie released. Bangalore Days turned out to be a milestone hit in the actors' careers. Their onscreen chemistry blossomed, as fans point out, as their off-screen camaraderie was building up towards something significant and special. A few weeks after the movie released and became a box office success, they got married. Fahadh and Nazriya later revealed that their parents played a pivotal role in arranging the marriage.

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Nazriya and Fahadh wed right after Bangalore Days became a commericial success | Image: X

Interestingly, as per reports, Nazriya proposed to Fahadh on film sets. About the proposal and their marriage, the Vikram star shared with Club FM, “She said that she’d take care of me for the rest of my life. No woman had ever said such a thing to me.” They tied the knot when Fahadh was 32 and Nazriya was 19. Their age gap was a discussion early on in their relationship. Not anymore.

How Fahadh ‘made his move’ on Nazriya

Fahadh once fondly looked back at the time when his interest in pursuing a romantic relationship with Nazriya was peaking and how he would wait to film Bangalore Days with her, despite being involved in multiple other projects simultaneously. "I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. She didn’t say yes. But she didn’t say NO either!! I shot Bangalore days along with two other films. It’s just suicidal to shoot three films at a time. I used to look forward to returning to shoot Bangalore days," Fahadh said about his initial courtship period.

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After their marriage, Nazriya took almost a four-year-long break from acting. Fahadh credited his wife for standing by his side while he built credibility in the Malayalam film industry and beyond. "Pretty much all my small achievements are after I started sharing my life with Nazriya. I know for sure I didn’t do any of this alone. I wonder what my life would have been if Nazriya didn’t feel strongly about us."