Weekend Binge-Watch: The Revolutionaries, Prince of Mollywood, Stolen Heartbeats And More Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Friday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing during the weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more. From The Revolutionaries and Prince of Mollywood to Stolen Heartbeats, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

The Revolutionaries

It is an upcoming period action thriller, starring Bhuvam Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. The series is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal, and explores the lives of young Indian freedom fighters. The show will stream on September 11.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot

It is an upcoming horror-comedy web series, featuring Asha Negi and Vishal Vashisht. The show is based on folklore from Central India. It has a total of 40 episodes that showcase the clash of science and supernatural powers. The web series will start streaming on September 11.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Prince of Mollywood

It is an upcoming Malayalam comedy web series about Firoz, who wants to become a famous pan-Indian movie superstar. The series includes Dain Davis, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma and Vidhya Vijaykumar. It will feature on September 11.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Panchanama

It is a Telugu-language investigative thriller, featuring Bharath Srinivasan, Shivaji Raja and Medha Reddy. The story follows a man named Jai who is in search of the truth behind his brother's mysterious death. The web series will stream from September 11.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Stolen Heartbeats

It is a Colombian supernatural mystery and thriller web series that is slated to stream from September 11. The plot begins when a brutal attack leaves a woman named Anabel in a coma.

Where to watch: Netflix

A Love Other Than Yours

It is an upcoming K-drama starring Seo Kang-joon, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Joo-ahn, and Jo Aram. The series follows the emotional shifts of long-term couples who encounter new romantic interests as they approach marriage. The show will start streaming on September 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jungle Tales With Mowgli

The story is about a boy named Mowgli and his friends who explore the jungle, facing dangers while learning courage, friendship and survival. The animated movie will release on September 12.