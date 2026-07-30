Weekend Binge Watch List: The Legend Of Karna, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Batman Caped Crusader 2, More Web Series On Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as JioHotstar, Netflix, SonyLIV and ZEE5. From mythological flick The Legend Of Karna and Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

Heart Beat season 3

The new season of the Tamil medical drama, with themes of love and friendship, will begin streaming from July 30. The Hindi dubbed version of the Deepa Balu and Karthik Kumar starrer show will also be available to viewers.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Legend Of Karna

Focusing on one of the most valiant warriors of the Mahabharata, the upcoming animated series chronicles Karna’s journey from a humble village workshop to the royal halls of Hastinapura. Episodes stream from July 31.

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Where to watch: SonyLIV

The Vacation Principle

It is a healing romance Japanese web drama starring Kanna Hashimoto and Chae Jong-hyeop. It follows an overworked woman who retreats to her grandmother's seaside villa after losing her job. It will stream on July 31.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Objection My Lord

The Telugu courtroom drama series stars Parshuram, Muklesh Rishi and Srikanth Meka. It follows the story of a father who dies seeking justice for his missing daughter as Parshuram fights the battle in court. Episodes drop online on July 31.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Batman: Caped Crusader season 2

Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated series that follows the adventures of the Dark Knight in Gotham as new villains pose a threat to his city. Episodes stream from July 31.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15

The 15th edition of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show is all set to debut on August 1. Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Orry, Farrhana Bhatt and many more will be seen as contestants this time around.

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Colors TV

Bhojpuri Bawaal

The show brings together some of Bhojpuri entertainment’s biggest names, including Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav, in what is being described as India’s first “celebrity follow” reality format. Episodes stream from August 2.