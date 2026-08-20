Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Jana Nayagan, Welcome To The Jungle, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Facing El Chapo And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing over this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Prime Video. The list includes hit films, including Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle and Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, from various genres and languages. So, if you are yet to plan your weekend, do include this watchlist for movie night in the comfort of your home.

Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten

This documentary delves into the case of Nong Chompoo, a 3-year-old girl who was found dead on a mountain in Mukdahan province, Thailand, six years ago. The film explores how the investigation into her disappearance spiralled into a media frenzy. The Thai true-crime film drops on August 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jana Nayagan

It is a political action drama directed by H. Vinoth. Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The film performed well at the box office in its theatrical run. Marking Vijay's final film, it makes its digital debut on August 21.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Chennai Love Story

Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, the Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story uncovers the many layers of love, longing and relationships. After its successful run at the box office, the movie will stream from August 21.

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Where to watch: SonyLIV

Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle follows Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film revolves around a group of flop actors and a film crew whose paths cross with a dreaded terrorist gang in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures. Akshay Kumar starrer will release on August 21.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Great Grand Superhero

Backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, the film instantly pulls you into a world where childhood imagination meets an alien invasion. Packed with fun references to iconic pop-culture moments like Shaktimaan, Karan Arjun and Jadoo, the film taps into a nostalgic energy. Directed by Manish Saini, The Great Grand Superhero stars Jackie Shroff, Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, and Sharat Saxena. It will premiere on August 21.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Facing El Chapo

Based on true events, this crime drama follows two Mexican police officers who, during a routine stop of a stolen car, find themselves face to face with the infamous drug lord El Chapo. The Spanish thriller debuts on digital on August 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

It is a romantic comedy that revolves around Pavi, a popular social media influencer who refuses to leave her family home after getting married. Instead of following tradition, her husband, played by Elan, moves into her house. The Tamil film starring Saanvee Meghana and Elan, the movie debuts on August 21.