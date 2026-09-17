Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar, Thudakkam And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video and SonyLIV. From Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar show and Lee Cronin's The Mummy to Best of the Best, the list includes films from various genres and languages.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

It is a supernatural horror film, helmed by Lee Cronin. A conceptual reimagining of the mummy horror sub-genre based on the Nasmaranian, an ancient Egyptian demon that possesses victims, with exorcism themes. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy and Verónica Falcón in pivotal roles. It will release on September 17.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Zakir Khan: Papa Yaar

It is a stand-up comedy show where Zakir Khan opens up about his childhood memories and his real-life relationship with his father, sitar maestro Ustad Ismail Khan. It will premiere on September 18.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Modha Rathiri

It is a Tamil-language comedy movie helmed by Raja Karuppasamy. The film stars Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar and Shelly Kishore. The story follows Maruthanayagam and Muthuselvi, two relative strangers who are forced into an arranged marriage due to intense family pressure and village traditions. It will premiere on September 18.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Irumudi

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the film also stars Karthik Adusumilli, Ramana Bhargav and Ajay Ghosh. The plot revolves around an alcohol addicted father with a violent past living peacefully with his daughter. Starring Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the movie will premiere on September 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

Thudakkam

It is a Malayalam-language martial arts movie marking the debut of Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal. Helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the movie will release on September 18.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Best of the Best

It is a comedy film about two childhood best friends who join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia, the movie will premiere on September 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

You+Me - Against the World

Starring Lucas Barski, Vittoria di Savoia and Aymeric Fougeron, the movie revolves around Alma Lancaster, who wants to be a filmmaker but conceals with her rich family, who believe she is in law school. The movie will release on September 18.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Kattalan

It is a Malayalam-language action thriller helmed by Paul George. The film is a standalone spin-off and the third instalment in the Mikhael Extended Universe, following Mikhael (2019) and Marco (2024). The film stars Antony Varghese and Sunil in lead roles. It will release on September 18.