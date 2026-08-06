Weekend Binge-Watch List: My Life with the Walter Boys 3, Operation Safed Sagar, Hustle 5 And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing over this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. The list includes shows from various genres and languages, such as My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3, Operation Safed Sagar, The Shards and Vadhandhi Season 2, among others.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3

Starring Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry and Noah LaLonde, the new season will continue after a love triangle bombshell and family crisis rock The Walters. Jackie must navigate messy relationships and new personal ambitions in Silver Falls. The upcoming show will stream on August 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Shards

It is a seductive drama series based on the acclaimed bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. The show is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles and follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. The show will stream on August 6.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Operation Safed Sagar

Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill's upcoming series chronicles the intense challenges and psychological toll faced by the pilots of the Golden Arrows Squadron. The show will focus on the human side of the Indian Air Force rather than the larger-than-life heroics of the IAF’s role in the 1999 Kargil War. Episodes drop on August 7.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Our Sticky Love

It is a Korean drama following Go Eun-sae, an ambitious prosecutor who loses her memory after an incident while tracking a powerful crime syndicate. She encounters Jang Tae-ha, a former youth boxing champion turned gang member working as a small-town coach. Tae-ha recognises Eun-sae as his first love, but to protect her, he lies about being her boyfriend, leading them to live together and navigate their fabricated relationship amidst lurking danger. Episodes drop on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Death Inc. Season 4

The fourth and final season follows the funeral home's future as the search for its next leader becomes the company's biggest challenge. Starring Carlos Areces, Amaia Salamanca, Salva Reina, Diego Martín, and Gerard B. Fillmore, the show will stream on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Vadhandhi season 2

The show follows M. Sasikumar as SI Moosa Raaza, a determined cop who closes a high-profile political cold case after skeletal remains are discovered at a highway site. However, he later realises he mistakenly sent an innocent man to prison. What happens next is what the show is about. The show's new episodes drop on August 7.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Hustle season 5

The singing reality show about finding the ultimate hip hop star is about to debut its much-awaited fifth season from August 8. New episodes will premiere over the weekend. Badshah, EPR, Agsy, Paradox and MC Square feature as mentors.