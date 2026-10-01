Weekend Binge-Watch List: Chumbak Part 2, Dupahiya 2, Love And More Web Series Releasing On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of new web series streaming over this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video and ZEE5, among others. From Chumbak Part 2 and Dupahiya 2 to #Love, the list includes shows from various languages and genres.

Chumbak: Part 2

Directed by Aatish Kapadia, the first season, which was released last month, turned out to be a hit. Now, Chumbak is returning with the second season, and this time it will bring a fresh set of mix-ups to the colony, putting friendships to a hilarious test as the whole neighbourhood gets tangled up in it. The second season streams today, October 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

East of Eden

Starring Florence Pugh, the show is adapted from John Steinbeck's 1952 novel of the same name. The show also features Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist and Joseph Zada, among others. The show will stream today, October 1.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Dupahiya Season 2

Dhadakpur returns, and this time the village deals with new chaos after Banwari’s barren land is chosen to install a 5G mobile tower, which superstitious villagers blame for everything. The show will stream today, October 1. The show features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava and Bhuvan Arora.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Panthadikkam

It is a five-episode Malayalam sports documentary series which is narrated by Mammootty. The series explores the deep-rooted and passionate football culture of Kerala. The show will stream on October 1.

Where to watch: ZEE5

#Love

It is a romantic Tamil series featuring Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara and Arjun Das as Matthew. The story explores two rival dating-app founders who make a 60-day bet. The show will start streaming on October 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Blue Box Season 2

It is an animated web series, and the new season continues the sports-romance journey of Taiki Inomata and Chinatsu Kano as they balance their athletic aspirations with deeper emotional feelings. The show is directed by Daisuke Sakō. It will stream on October 2.