Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Pallichattambi, The Dink, The Truthers, 72 Hours And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing over this weekend on OTT such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more. From Pallichattambi and The Dink to The Truthers, the list includes movies from various languages and genres.

Love in Slow Motion

It is a romantic comedy film which revolves around a girl named Haya, who is in love with her best friend. However, he is engaged to someone else. Starring Nour Al Ghandour, Ali Kakooli and Fatma Al Sherif, the film will release on July 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Debt Collector

The Thai film starring Nadech Kugimiya and Daou Pittaya Saechua follows a terminally ill, former underground debt collector who returns to the criminal underworld to avenge victims of a violent loan organisation. Its action packed and promises to deliver edge-of-the-seat thrills. The movie streams from July 23.

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Where to watch: Netflix

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The Truthers

It is a Spanish mystery thriller which revolves around a character, Ruth, who returns home after her mother dies under strange conditions. During her visit, she reunites with her aggressive, conspiracy-obsessed father, Martín. She begins to suspect her father caused her mother's death. The film will release on July 24, 2026.

Where to watch: Netflix

72 Hours

It is a comedy film, directed by Tim Story. It stars Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding and Kam Patterson in pivotal roles. It revolves around a 40-year-old man who joins a bachelor party weekend with strangers. It will release on July 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Con City

It is an upcoming crime comedy film helmed by Harish Durairaj, marking his debut as a director. The film revolves around a seemingly ordinary family living in Mangalore. It stars Arjun Das and Anna Ben, with Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi and Akhilan in supporting roles. It will debut on OTT on July 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pallichattambi

The Malayalam film is set in the late 1950s amidst the turbulent Vimochana Samaram (Liberation Struggle) in Kerala. It follows a church that hires a tough youth named Krishnan Pillai (Tovino Thomas) to resist Communist land reforms, leading him to an ideological awakening after falling for a radical theatre artist. Kayadu Lohar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dijo Jose Antony also feature in pivotal roles. The movie streams from July 24.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Triple Decker

It is an upcoming dark comedy film following a delivery agent who goes to extreme lengths for his girlfriend. It will release on July 24.

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

The Dink

In the new comedy The Dink, Jake Johnson plays a tennis pro who “almost beat Andy Roddick”. He reluctantly takes up the popular sport pickleball while recovering from an injury. The movie, streaming on July 24, co-stars Ben Stiller, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris and Patton Oswalt.