Weekend Binge-Watch List: Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War And More Shows On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series all set to stream over the weekend on OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and more. This weekend, interesting and anticipated series are slated to stream. From Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe and Kay Kay Menon's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the list includes series from various genres and languages.

Ransom Canyon season 2

It is a drama navigating the politics of three Texan ranching dynasties and different generations. They all have interconnected histories, and it only gets more complicated. More threads emerge between the characters in season 2, which comes out on July 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Musafir Cafe

Starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, the series is based on Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling Hindi novel of the same name. The story spans multiple timelines and follows Chander (Massey), a software engineer whose life gets intertwined with two different women, Sudha and Preeti. Episodes stream from July 24.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia and Prasanna Bisht feature in the slice-of-life drama Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, which follows the story of a laidback headmaster of a dysfunctional Delhi Government School whose attempt at a fully paid Cambridge trip sparks a chaotic makeover attempt - forcing a ragtag team of teachers to fix the broken system. Episodes drop on July 24.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

The characters from the beloved comedy The Big Bang Theory return for a new adventure. Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Episodes stream from July 24.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Aga Aai Aaho Aai

It is a heartwarming Marathi family comedy series about a bride, her mother and her mother-in-law and the bond they share. Aga Aai Aaho Aai stars Renuka Shahane, Nirmiti Sawant and Hruta Durgule, and episodes stream from July 24.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4

It is an upcoming science fiction series created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. It is the 11th Star Trek series and a spin-off from the series Star Trek: Discovery (2017–2024). The series follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the starship Enterprise in the 23rd century during the decade before Star Trek: The Original Series (1966–1969). The show features Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn in pivotal roles. The episodes will drop on July 24.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

This is the final arc of the popular anime. Before the show concludes, its fourth and final season will stream from July 25.