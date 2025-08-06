Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Hit Or Flop? Know Budget Vs Box Office Comparison

Kingdom Budget Vs Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda has been facing a dry spell at the box office. The Arjun Reddy actor's previous three releases - The Family Star, Kushi and Liger - have been commercial failures and seems like his latest Kingdom, directed by Jersey fame Gowtham Tinnanuri has also met the same fate. The movie opened to good numbers (collected ₹18 crore on day 1) and decent reviews on July 31, but failed to maintain the momentum at the box office, has dwindled and is beyond saving now.

How much has Kingdom collected at the box office?

In six days, Vijay's Kingdom has minted ₹44.40 crore in India in all languages. After opening with ₹18 crore, the numbers dropped significantly to ₹7.5 crore on first Friday, followed by ₹8 crore and ₹7 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The total first weekend biz stood at ₹40.9 crore. The biz has further slipped during the weekdays, with Monday and Tuesday adding just ₹3-4 crore to its collection.

Also read: Mahavatar Narsimha Makers Issue Clarification On OTT Date Rumours

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom released on July 31 | Image: X

Early washout for the film is certain, with many suggesting that despite being made on a huge budget (reportedly Kingdom is Vijay's most expensive movie to date), the movie has failed to weave any magic at the box office. Compounding its poor box office run is the controversy surrounding the film as it has been alleged that Kingdom portrays Sri Lankan Tamils in a negative light and naming the antagonist after the Tamil deity Murugan. This has led to protests against the team in parts of Chennai.

What is the budget of Kingdom and Vijay's remuneration?

According to reports, Kingdom is made on a budget of ₹130 crore. The film was over two years in the making and faced multiple delays in the production stage and during release.

Vijay and Satyadev play brothers in Kingdom | Image: X