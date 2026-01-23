6 Oscar Nominated Movies To Watch Right Now On JioHotstar, Including Sinners

With the announcement of 2026 Oscar nominees, the race for the 98th Academy Awards is officially on. While there were some expected noms and a few disappointing snubs, the forthcoming Oscars will certainly be an awards night to look out for. The Academy will hand out trophies in 24 categories at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 16 (IST). Before that, you would want to catch up on the Oscar nominated movies.

It is customary for theatres in India to screen Academy Awards entries in the lead up to the awards night. Some movies, however, are also streaming online. JioHotstar has a slate of six films that are in the Oscars contention.

Sinners

Director Ryan Coogler's vampire horror tale features Michael B Jordan in dual roles. For those who love an atmospheric scary tale, Sinners is a must watch. The film has also scripted Oscars history with most nominations ever for a movie, bagging 16 nods.

Weapons

Weapons is a horror film about a town where a class of kids goes missing one night. Only one child survives, leaving parents and townsfolk confused. Investigation uncovers a malevolent force behind the taking. Weapons is certain to give you nightmares.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson fronts this new reboot of the Jurassic franchise. The creature feature is certain to give you thrills as man encounters the untamed wild beast in its own backyard.

Elio

Nominated in the Best Animated Feature Film category, Elio is an intergalactic adventure drama featuring an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs.

The Devil Is Busy

The Devil Is Busy is nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the upcoming Oscars. It is directed by Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir. The 31-minute film follows Tracii, the head of security at a women's healthcare clinic in Atlanta, Georgia, over the course of a day as she works to ensure the safety of patients and staff amid tighter abortion restrictions and persistent protests.

The Alabama Solution

At the 98th Academy Awards, it is nominated for Best Documentary.