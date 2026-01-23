Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Blockbuster Horror-Comedy?

Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: Malayalam star Nivin Pauly features in the hit Malayalam horror comedy Sarvam Maya. The movie had a blockbuster run in the theatres after releasing on December 25 despite facing a competition from Mohanlal's fantasy action drama Vrusshabha. Sarvam Maya was also the last hit from Mollywood in the year gone by. While it's still running in cinema halls, Sarvam Maya's OTT release date has now been locked.

When and where to watch Sarvam Maya on OTT?

Sarvam Maya will begin streaming on OTT on JioHotstar. The movie's digital premiere date is January 30. Even as it is running in cinema halls, the Nivin Pauly starrer has grossed over ₹145 crore worldwide. Since there is still a week to go for its OTT premiere, Sarvam Maya is expected to add more to its biz. It has been 30 days since the movie hit the big screens and since it is a hit, its OTT run comes a little after the 4-week gap from its theatrical debut.

Sarvam Maya is Nivin's highest grossing film to date. Viewers have enjoyed the supernatural and comedy elements in the film. While it released only in Malayalam in cinema halls, on OTT, the film will debut in multiple languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

What is the story of Sarvam Maya?

Sarvam Maya also stars Aju Varghese and Riya Shibu. It follows the story of Prabhendu (Nivin Pauly), who is struggling to make a career as a guitarist. He decides to take a break and take the path of his family of priests who carry out special pujas at homes to make extra money. Things are going well until his puja at one of the households leads to an encounter with a ghost, who becomes a constant presence around Prabhendu. The entity helps the Prabhendu navigate life and relationships.