Akhanda 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer?

Akhanda 2 On OTT: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 hit the big screens on December 12. The mythological action film had earlier locked December 5 as its release date. After selling out premiere shows in India and overseas, it got postponed due to a financial dispute. Despite a delay in release, Akhanda 2 has managed a good opening at the box office. Meanwhile, a third part in the franchise has also been greenlit and is teased at the end of the sequel.

Fans are also curious about Akhanda 2 streaming details after its theatrical run is complete.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Akhanda 2 on OTT?

Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of NBK's Akhanda 2. The first installment, which released in 2021, is streaming on JioHotstar. The newly released sequel will have a four-week theater-to-OTT window, and that is why the Hindi version did not release in national multiplex screens. Akhanda 2 is expected stream around January 9 next year.

Akhanda 2 is directed by Boyapati Sreenu | Image: X

Akhanda 2 has received mixed reviews from watchers. Still, the initial box office collection is expected to be good because of lead star NBK and the franchise factor. The makers have officially confirmed that the Akhanda franchise will continue. At the end of the film, they announced the third instalment titled Jai Akhanda. As per the story’s setup, Akhanda heads to Sambala and will return when the nation needs him again.

Advertisement

What is the story of Akhanda 2?