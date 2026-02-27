Vijay's Wife Sankgeetha Goes Ravi Mohan-Aarti Mohan's Way In Divorce Case

Even as Thalapathy Vijay is preparing for his political entry in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections this year, an explosive scandal now surrounds him. Sankgeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician and TVK founder Vijay has petitioned a court in Chennai seeking divorce from him, thus marking the end of their 27-year-long married life. The shocking part here is that she has accused her husband of having an extra-marital relationship with an "actress" and that he has subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". As per the filing submitted in court, if required, Sankgeetha claimed that said she would implead the actress as second respondent, thus revealing her identity.

Vijay's marital discord has been long speculated, with many reports even claiming that he and Sankgeetha have been living separately for sometime now. Court docs revealed that their marriage only "exists on paper" and that Sankgeetha has been "forced to live separately from Vijay in the same home".

Sankgeetha has requested interim maintenance under Section 36 and permanent alimony under Section 37 | Image: X

The news of Vijay's divorce quickly went viral, with many speculating who the actress as mentioned in court documents is. Media reports, YouTube channels and social media users are expected to further dig into the estranged couple's marital life, oftentimes spreading fake information for clicks and views. Sensing this, Sankgeetha has requested the court for an in camera hearing in the matter related to her divorce. She also asked the court to pass an injunction restraining social media platforms, YouTube channels, Facebook pages and other print/media outlets from hosting Interviews, public discussions or publishing any material relating to these proceeding, in print or digital media, in accordance with Sec 33 (1) of the Act, else she and their family would be subjected to further "humiliation and mental agony".

Infidelity allegations surrounded Aarti and Ravi Mohan's divorce | Image: X

A similar media restriction was also sought by Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti from the Madras High Court last year after they publicly announced their divorce. Aarti, like Sankgeetha, had accused Ravi of infidelity in marriage, abandonment and having an affair with Kenishaa Francis. Court noted that since Ravi was a celebrity, every information about their marital issue would be magnified and distorted and prevented media coverage of the marital dispute.