Watch | Vijay Graciously Accepts Photo Of Him And Estranged Wife Sankgeetha Gifted By Fan In Rally

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay has been actively rallying for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ahead of the State elections in Tamil Nadu. The election comes at a time when the actor's personal life has fetched limelight. In February, beans spilt about the actor's turbulent marriage when his wife, Sankgeetha, moved court seeking divorce from him.

The divorce reports snowballed into a controversy when the actor's wife accused him of having an affair with another actress, among many other serious allegations. This was also followed by Vijay calling his personal life tensions a carefully thought-out political move planned to diminish public confidence in him.

Amid this, a recent video from Vijay's political rally has gone viral on social media. In the brief clip, a supporter of the actor who attended his rally was seen carrying a framed picture of the late actor-politician Vijayakanth holding the hands of Vijay, who was seen standing beside his wife Sangkeetha. In the photo, Sangkeetha was seen dressed as a bride.

While the photo does not catch his attention immediately, Vijay asks his security personnel to hand the frame over to him once it does. When he gets closer to the photo, he gets a good look at it and goes on to hold it out for the crowd to see. He was also seen smiling at the photo once he was done showing it off.

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A throwback photo of Vijay and Sangeetha | Image: Instagram

As soon as the video went viral, social media users took to the comment section to react to it. Fans of the actor hailed his gracious gesture. Some even praised Vijay for acknowledging the photo despite going through a divorce.



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Vijay's alleged affair was discovered by his wife in April 2021 | Image: X

The news of Vijay's divorce came amid reports of his wife living separately from him. As per the divorce petition, Sankgeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. Vijay and Sankgeetha met for the first time in 1996. A Sri Lankan, Sangeetha, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They are parents to son Jason and daughter Dhivya.