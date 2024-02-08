English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Badland Hunters Trailer: Don Lee Punches His Way Ahead For Survival In Post-apocalyptic Thriller

Badland Hunters will look to bring Don Lee's signature humour and brawn together for an entertaining watch. The film will begin streaming on January 26.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Badland Hunters
Badland Hunters | Image:IMDb
Netflix has released the action-packed trailer of Don Lee starrer Badland Hunters. The movie set in a post-apocalyptic world and see a group on hunters who enter survival mode after an earthquake has crippled the world. The movie will begin streaming on OTT on January 26 and promises to be a treat for Lee's fans. The actor will look to bring his signature humour and brawn together for this seemingly entertaining watch.

A still from Badland Hunters | Image: YouTube screengrab

Badland Hunters has plenty of gore

The official logline of the film reads - After a deadly earthquake turns Seoul into a lawless badland, a fearless huntsman springs into action to rescue a teenager abducted by a mad doctor. The movie stars Don Lee, Lee Hee-jun and Lee Jun-young and is directed by Heo Myeong Haeng.

The thrilling trailer sees Don Lee and his troupe of survivors going on a gory adenture for their survival. It sees them taking on wild animals and even scary and opportunist humans. Will the quest turn out in Nam-san's (Don Lee) favour? Time will tell.

Badland Hunters is not Don Lee's first zombie film

The film is a sequel to Concrete Utopia and follows Nam-san (Don Lee) on a mission to rescue an abducted teenager in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Badland Hunters features intense action, including shootouts and zombie encounters, with glimpses of the film's sprawling landscape of Korea, although all has turned into a wasteland.

A still from Train To Busan | Image: YouTube screengrab

Fans will know but for the unversed, Badland Hunters is not Don Lee's first zombie film. He also played a pivotal role in Train to Busan (2016), which was a zombie survival thriller. The film, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is a cult classic in the genre. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

