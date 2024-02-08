Advertisement

Netflix has released the action-packed trailer of Don Lee starrer Badland Hunters. The movie set in a post-apocalyptic world and see a group on hunters who enter survival mode after an earthquake has crippled the world. The movie will begin streaming on OTT on January 26 and promises to be a treat for Lee's fans. The actor will look to bring his signature humour and brawn together for this seemingly entertaining watch.

A still from Badland Hunters | Image: YouTube screengrab

Badland Hunters has plenty of gore

The official logline of the film reads - After a deadly earthquake turns Seoul into a lawless badland, a fearless huntsman springs into action to rescue a teenager abducted by a mad doctor. The movie stars Don Lee, Lee Hee-jun and Lee Jun-young and is directed by Heo Myeong Haeng.

The thrilling trailer sees Don Lee and his troupe of survivors going on a gory adenture for their survival. It sees them taking on wild animals and even scary and opportunist humans. Will the quest turn out in Nam-san's (Don Lee) favour? Time will tell.

Badland Hunters is not Don Lee's first zombie film

The film is a sequel to Concrete Utopia and follows Nam-san (Don Lee) on a mission to rescue an abducted teenager in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Badland Hunters features intense action, including shootouts and zombie encounters, with glimpses of the film's sprawling landscape of Korea, although all has turned into a wasteland.

A still from Train To Busan | Image: YouTube screengrab

Fans will know but for the unversed, Badland Hunters is not Don Lee's first zombie film. He also played a pivotal role in Train to Busan (2016), which was a zombie survival thriller. The film, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is a cult classic in the genre.