Ballerina Now Streaming On OTT In India, Know When And Where To Watch

Ballerina On OTT: Ana de Armas starrer action film Ballerina is now available on for streaming in India. The 2-hour-long movie released on the bog screens on June 6Headlined by Hollywood star Ana de Armas and has made its digital premiere now.

Ballerina is available for streaming in India on Prime Video. However, it's available on rent and viewers will have to pay ₹499 to watch it. In the coming days, the movie will stream for free but for now, watching it will require fans to shell out money.

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas | Image: X

Ballerina minted close to ₹900 crore worldwide and around ₹15 crore gross in India. Despite being a part of the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick franchise, it didn't do well at the ticket window in India.

What is Ballerina about?

Headlined by Hollywood star Ana de Armas, who features in the movie as assassin Eve Macarro, Ballerina is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). The movie follows the story of Eve Macarro (Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.

Ballerina is set in the world of John Wick | Image: X