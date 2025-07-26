Republic World
Updated 26 July 2025 at 13:48 IST

Ballerina Now Streaming On OTT In India, Know When And Where To Watch

Headlined by Hollywood star Ana de Armas, who features in the movie as assassin Eve Macarro, Ballerina is set in the world of Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as an assassin
Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as an assassin | Image: Republic

Ballerina On OTT: Ana de Armas starrer action film Ballerina is now available on for streaming in India. The 2-hour-long movie released on the bog screens on June 6Headlined by Hollywood star Ana de Armas and has made its digital premiere now.

Ballerina On OTT: Know when and where to watch the Hollywood action movie

Ballerina is available for streaming in India on Prime Video. However, it's available on rent and viewers will have to pay ₹499 to watch it. In the coming days, the movie will stream for free but for now, watching it will require fans to shell out money.

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas | Image: X

Ballerina minted close to ₹900 crore worldwide and around ₹15 crore gross in India. Despite being a part of the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick franchise, it didn't do well at the ticket window in India.

What is Ballerina about?

Headlined by Hollywood star Ana de Armas, who features in the movie as assassin Eve Macarro, Ballerina is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). The movie follows the story of Eve Macarro (Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.

Ballerina is set in the world of John Wick | Image: X

Packed with hard-hitting action, immersive world-building, and jaw-dropping stunts, the film delivers everything that has become a hallmark of the John Wick franchise. It will also feature a cameo appearance by Keanu Reeves as Wick alongside Ian McShane as Winston and the late Lance Reddick as Charon.

Published 26 July 2025 at 13:48 IST