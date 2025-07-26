Ballerina Now Streaming On OTT In India, Know When And Where To Watch

Updated 26 July 2025 at 13:48 IST
Ballerina On OTT: Ana de Armas starrer action film Ballerina is now available on for streaming in India. The 2-hour-long movie released on the bog screens on June 6Headlined by Hollywood star Ana de Armas and has made its digital premiere now.
Ballerina is available for streaming in India on Prime Video. However, it's available on rent and viewers will have to pay ₹499 to watch it. In the coming days, the movie will stream for free but for now, watching it will require fans to shell out money.
Ballerina minted close to ₹900 crore worldwide and around ₹15 crore gross in India. Despite being a part of the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick franchise, it didn't do well at the ticket window in India.
Headlined by Hollywood star Ana de Armas, who features in the movie as assassin Eve Macarro, Ballerina is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). The movie follows the story of Eve Macarro (Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.
Packed with hard-hitting action, immersive world-building, and jaw-dropping stunts, the film delivers everything that has become a hallmark of the John Wick franchise. It will also feature a cameo appearance by Keanu Reeves as Wick alongside Ian McShane as Winston and the late Lance Reddick as Charon.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 26 July 2025 at 13:48 IST