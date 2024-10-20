Published 21:43 IST, October 20th 2024
Bandaa Singh Chaudhary Star Arshad Warsi Talks About Fun In Playing Characters With Multiple Shades
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who is gearing up for his upcoming theatrical movie Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, has said that characters which are one-dimensional don’t excite him as an actor.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Arshad Warsi | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:43 IST, October 20th 2024