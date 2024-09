Published 15:06 IST, September 21st 2024

Be Happy: Abhishek Bachchan Plays Single Father In Remo D Souza Directorial, First Look Out

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza, known for films such as ABCD movies, Street Dancer 3D and Race 3, has directed the movie, which also features Nassar, Inayat Verma, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi.