Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Bhamakalapam 2 Teaser: Priyamani Returns As Anupama In Dark Comedy Sequel

Bhamakalapam 2 makers unveiled the teaser of the film starring Priyamani as a 'dangerous housewife' Anupama. The film is directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyamani's film poster
Priyamani's film poster | Image:IMDb
OTT platform Aha has given viewers a glimpse into the much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 dark comedy hit, Bhamakalapam. The film, directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, stars Priyamani reprising her role as the 'dangerous housewife' Anupama. In Bhamakalapam 2, Priyamani once again finds herself entangled in a web of nefarious activities.

Poster of Bhamakalapam | Image: X

 

Anupama and Shilpa's intriguing heist plan in Bhamakalapam 2

In the recently released teaser of Bhamakalapam, actress Sharanya Pradeep's character, Shilpa, is seen expressing gratitude to Anupama for involving her in a new scheme. The two characters, originally brought together by a common interest in gossip, now appear to have graduated to partners in crime. The plot centers around a heist that promises to bring substantial wealth, with Shilpa thanking Anupama, stating, "I thought you would give me a partnership in your hotel, but this is better."

Anupama and Shilpa's camaraderie has evolved from sharing tea and gossip to planning a heist that could change their lives. The characters, portrayed by Priyamani and Sharanya Pradeep, seem to have taken their friendship to a new level, officially becoming partners in crime.

The teaser hints at a significant financial reward – ₹25 lakh each – if Anupama and Shilpa successfully execute their daring plan. Shilpa playfully reasons with Anupama, "Just think about how many idlis we'd have to sell to make that." The high-stakes heist promises a life-altering outcome for the duo.

A still from Bhamakalapam 2 | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

What's next for Priyamani?

Priyamani, known for her versatile performances, was last seen in the Hindi film Jawan and the Malayalam film Neru with Mohanlal. Her upcoming projects include Quotation Gang in Tamil and Khaimara in Kannada. The talented actor has also completed shooting for the much-awaited Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, which is yet to grace the screens.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

