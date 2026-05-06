Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam On OTT: When And Where To Watch Blockbuster Malayalam Dark Comedy

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam is among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies this year. The dark comedy sequel starring Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu not only made the most of its franchise popularity to rake in good numbers at the box office, but also entertained fans with its situational humour and thrilling murder mystery storyline. After emerging as a box office success, making profitable returns on its controlled budget, Bharathanatyam 2 is all set to begin its streaming journey.

When and where to watch Bharathanatyam 2 on OTT?

Bharathanatyam 2 will debut on Netflix in multiple languages, including Hindi. While the theatrical release was only in Malayalam, on OTT, the regional hit will stream in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions too. Those who missed out on watching the trending Mollywood release on the big screens last month will get to watch it at home as the weekend beckons.

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Bharathanatyam 2 is directed by Krishnadas Murali | Image: X

After enjoying a successful run in cinemas, Bharathanatyam 2 will also look to top streaming charts worldwide. At the box office, Bharathanatyam 2 minted nearly ₹40 crore. This collection has to be seen in the light of its minimal budget.

What is the story of Bharathanatyam 2?

The sequel continues the story of Sasi (Saiju Kurup) and his extended family, who find themselves facing a precarious situation. The plot centers on blackmail from Govindaraja (Suraj Venjaramoodu), an associate of their late patriarch who threatens to expose that their family temple is founded on a fraud. The narrative takes a dark turn when Sasi’s mother accidentally kills the blackmailer during a confrontation. The movie blends intrigue with the franchise's signature comic style.