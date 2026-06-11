Bhooth Bangla On OTT: Netflix Announces Release Date Of Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy

Bhooth Bangla On OTT: The Akshay Kumar starrer hit the big screens on April 17. The horror comedy is now all set to make its streaming debut. The movie amassed a decent average at the box office upon its release. Those who missed the movie on the big screens can now stream it online.

Bhooth Bangla OTT release date

The Akshay Kumar starrer will release on Netflix. In the official announcement, the platform confirmed that the movie will stream on June 12. The streamer announced the film's release in the post with the caption, “Zor zor se bolke sabko dara do 👀 Bhooth Bangla mein jald entry hogi. Watch Bhooth Bangla, out 12 June, on Netflix.”



Also Read: Emraan’s Film Shoot In Haridwar Sparks Protest By Locals Over 'Bar' Sign

About Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marked the reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, along with Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films. The film features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani. The movie's paid premiere began a day before its release, and the film hit the big screens on April 17.

Bhooth Bangla opened to ₹12.25 Cr on the day of release, as per Sacnilk. The horror comedy concluded the first week at the box office with ₹84.40 cr in collection. The film witnessed a drop in collection in the second week. The release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 further dented the business of the Akshay Kumar starrer. In the 8-week theatrical run, Dhurandhar 2 amassed a total of ₹181.98 Cr.



Also Read: After Massive Backlash Over Obsession, CBFC Clears Backrooms With 0 Cuts