Bhumi Pednekar headlined the recent movie Bhakshak. Based on real-life events, the movie released directly on digital on February 9. In the latest interview, the actress has opened up about her character in the film. Bhumi plays Vaishali Singh, a local reporter in Bihar, who tries to expose the cases of sexual abuse at a girl's shelter home.

Bhumi Pednekar says she will not be able to move on from Bhakshak

Bhumi Pednekar plays an investigative journalist who uncovers the sexual abuse of young children at a shelter home in her new film Bhakshak. Bhumi said she questioned her own reaction to headlines describing instances of abuse while working on the movie that's inspired by true events. "I don't think I'll ever be able to move on from Bhakshak because it is about something that is actually happening with little children in the society. This is not specific to one area of India, this could be happening anywhere around us. It's overwhelming, it angers you and it also gets you to question what you are doing about it," the actor told PTI in an interview.

"I was saddened that my research material for the movie was somebody's reality... What we see (in the film) is the harsh reality of how a lot of children are living in these shelter homes. They didn't know that life is supposed to be any other way. Some of them were so young that they didn't even know what was happening with them," the actor said.

Bhumi Pednekar credits director Pulkit

The actor credits director Pulkit for helping her bring the character alive for the screen. He has directed the film from a script he wrote with Jyotsana Nath."I truly feel this is, maybe, one of my most mature performances. And that came from the fact that he showed such immense faith in me and just gave me a platform to go searching. We've made Vaishali Singh together. Her silent strength was not written, that's something we found out," she said.

"I've always had a lot of activism within myself because I feel very passionately about things. And art is my way of putting out what I believe in. I also feel that I thrive really well in cinema like this because I enjoy doing it so much. Everybody has a personality and things that they believe in. And this is what I like. So, it comes naturally to me," she added. Bhakshak also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.

