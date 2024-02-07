English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna To Make Her OTT Debut With Barun Sobti Starrer Rakshak

Actress Surbhi Chandna is all set to make her OTT debut with Barun Sobti's Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2 and here's what she feels about it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna | Image:Instagram/officialsurbhic
TV actress Surbhi Chandna who is best known for her role in Ishqbaaaz and Qubool Hai is all set to step into the world of OTT with Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2. The show also featured Barun Sobti and Vishwar Kini and is a tribute to the Indian Army and their sacrifices.

What did Surbhi say about her OTT debut?

Chandna expressed her honour in being part of the series, highlighting her role in bringing out the genuine emotions behind the Kulgam operation's war scenes. In an official statement, the actress said, "I am honoured for being part of this journey and doing my bit in bringing out the real emotions behind the war scenes of Kulgam operation. I feel very lucky to have received this opportunity as I make my debut on OTT."

What do we know about Rakshak? 

Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2 narrates the inspiring journey of Junior Commissioned Officer Sombir Singh and sheds light on the untold stories of martyrs' sacrifices in the line of duty.

Chandna began her acting career with a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and went on to earn fame through Ishqbaaaz as Anika Shivaay Singh Oberoi. Her journey continued with shows like Sanjivani, Naagin 5, and her last TV appearance in Sherdil Shergill.

Surbhi Chandna is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend

On the personal front, the actress is gearing up to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Karan Sharma. After 13 years together, the couple is set to marry in March, according to media reports. Chandna shared the news on Instagram, and since then, her fans eagerly awaited the impending celebration.

The couple recently did a photoshoot and their pictures are dreamy. Check here:

The wedding photographers captioned it, “The Ishqbaaaz actor and her fiance wanted a Delhi-themed shoot, ahead of their destination wedding in Jaipur. So here we are at Araya Bagh, which combines royalty and Delhi farmhouse feels. Swipe left for a sneak peek into their shoot at this fabulous Ghitorni venue.”

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:32 IST

