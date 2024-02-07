Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Captain Miller On OTT: Dhanush’s Period Action-Adventure To Stream From This Date

Captain Miller stars Dhanush in the lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush in Captain Miller
Dhanush in Captain Miller | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Dhanush’s period action-adventure film ‘Captain Miller’ is all set to begin its OTT journey. The film, the first part of a trilogy, is directed by Arun Matheswaran who has also written it alongside Arunraja Kamaraj and Madhan Karky, and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Captain Miller stars Dhanush in the lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles.

When and where to watch Captain Miller? 

Captain Miller will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 9. Set in the pre-independence era, the film focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. After his mother’s death, Eesa spends time idly in his village, while his elder brother, Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), who actively participates in the Indian Independence movement. 

 

When Eesa faces a conflict with the villagers and is asked to leave, he decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect. Renamed Miller by the British, Eesa becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters. Disturbed by this, he leaves the army and transforms into the revolutionary Captain Miller.

Director Arun Matheswaran on Captain Miller

“Captain Miller is set in the 1930s and tells the journey of a man who is fighting for freedom, making it not only engaging but also very emotional,” said director Arun Matheswaran in a statement. “The film showcases Dhanush in a way the audience has never seen before, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the appreciation the film has received. Captain Miller is our labour of love, and I am excited that the film will now reach viewers across India and the world, with Prime Video.”

 

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. The duo has earlier worked together in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World28 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News34 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News41 minutes ago

  5. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement