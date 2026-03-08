Couple Friendly Tentative OTT Release Date Is Here, Know When And Where To Watch

Couple Friendly OTT Release Date: Telugu romantic drama, which debuted in cinema halls on Valentine's Day last month, has completed its theatrical run and is now set for its OTT premiere. The movie released in its original Telugu version and in Tamil. On digital, it is expected to stream in Hindi also. However, the streamer is yet to confirm this.

When and where to watch Couple Friendly on OTT?

Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi feature in Couple Friendly. The film made its theatrical debut on February 14 and soon after four weeks have passed since its release date, it will stream on OTT. As per reports, Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of Couple Friendly and is likely to stream it from March 13. Interestingly, another Telugu film of this year, Vishwak Sen's Funky is also set to debut on the same date and has already been listed on the app. Netflix is expected to officially announce Couple Friendly's streaming debut soon.

All eyes will be on how its received on OTT. Its worldwide gross stands at ₹15 crore and it received good reviews from critics and watchers.

What is Couple Friendly about?

Siva Sai Prathap aka. Siva (Santosh Sobhan) is a budding interior designer who moves to Chennai in search of a new project. He works as a bike taxi rider to make ends meet until he gets a breakthrough in his field. On the other hand, Mithra (Manasa Varanasi) lands an IT job but goes through a tough phase as her offer letter is yet to be released. How the two cross paths and become an important part of each other’s lives forms the crux of the story. Couple Friendly is directed by Ashwin Chandrasekar.