Daadi Ki Shaadi OTT Release Date: Know Where And When To Watch Kapil Sharma-Neetu Kapoor Starrer Online
Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi hit the big screens on May 8. After nearly 2 months of theatrical run, the film is all set to debut on OTT.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kapil Sharma's latest release, Daadi Ki Shaadi, is all set to make its digital debut. Released on May 8, the movie also features Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. After almost 2 months of theatrical run, the film is finally ready to stream digitally.
When and where to watch Daadi Ki Shaadi online?
Netflix has announced the release of Daadi Ki Shaadi on their social media platform. The streamer took to their official Instagram account to share the poster of the movie along with the information that it will stream on July 3. In the caption, the streamer wrote, “Save the date! Daadi Ki Shaadi jald hone wali hai 🥳🤪💍Watch Daadi Ki Shaadi, out 3 July, on Netflix.” The film will stream in Hindi only. Fans of the actors took to the comment section to share their excitement for the movie.
Daadi Ki Shaadi did not perform well at the box office upon release. As per Sacnilk, the movie minted only ₹7.69 crore. Overall, the movie was declared a flop upon release.
More about Daadi Ki Shaadi
Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, the film is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. Daadi Ki Shaadi also stars Sadia Khateeb and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As per the makers, Daadi Ki Shaadi is “a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love."
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Riddhima has shared several BTS pictures from the sets over the past month. Through one of her Instagram posts, she expressed her happiness over the bond she created with over 200 people on the sets."Firsts are always special. Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blueprint of learning we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heart-warming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens," she wrote. Riddhima also received a shout-out from her co-actor and child artist, Vidhaan Sharma.
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