Daadi Ki Shaadi OTT Release Date: Know Where And When To Watch Kapil Sharma-Neetu Kapoor Starrer Online

Kapil Sharma's latest release, Daadi Ki Shaadi, is all set to make its digital debut. Released on May 8, the movie also features Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. After almost 2 months of theatrical run, the film is finally ready to stream digitally.

When and where to watch Daadi Ki Shaadi online?

Netflix has announced the release of Daadi Ki Shaadi on their social media platform. The streamer took to their official Instagram account to share the poster of the movie along with the information that it will stream on July 3. In the caption, the streamer wrote, “Save the date! Daadi Ki Shaadi jald hone wali hai 🥳🤪💍Watch Daadi Ki Shaadi, out 3 July, on Netflix.” The film will stream in Hindi only. Fans of the actors took to the comment section to share their excitement for the movie.

Daadi Ki Shaadi did not perform well at the box office upon release. As per Sacnilk, the movie minted only ₹7.69 crore. Overall, the movie was declared a flop upon release.

More about Daadi Ki Shaadi

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, the film is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. Daadi Ki Shaadi also stars Sadia Khateeb and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As per the makers, Daadi Ki Shaadi is “a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love."

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