Lock Upp 2: Farah Khan Or Riteish Deshmukh, Who Takes Home Higher Paycheck For Hosting The Netflix Show?

Lock Upp 2 has dominated social media discourse ever since its release on Friday. The second season of the reality show is streaming on Netflix and is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. With high-profile guests and popular names in the contestant list, the first few episodes of Lock Upp 2 have been attracting a viewership.

The contestants of the show include popular actors such as Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhopar, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. Apart from the actors, the show also features influencers such as Shreya Kalra, Varun ‘Laila' Yadav and Riyaz. The show was originally premiered on MX Player and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut along with Karan Kundrra.

Reported per episode fee of Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan

Farah Khan has hosted and appeared as a judge on several reality shows. The ace Bollywood director has also hosted many episodes of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, which is being compared with Lock Upp 2. She was also seen in shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, India's Got Talent and Indian Idol. According to Siyasat, for Lock Upp 2, the filmmaker is earning an approximate ₹15-₹25 Lakh per episode.

Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, has less experience hosting reality shows. However, the actor took home ₹30-₹40 Lakh for hosting Bigg Boss Marathi, as per the publication. While his remuneration for Lock Upp 2 remains unknown, it is expected to be in this range. However, there is no official confirmation about the per-episode fee of the hosts.

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The upcoming episode will also see Kangana review the contestants' performances from their first week before announcing the season's first eviction. The episode will stream on July 4. Meanwhile, Ssunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chaudhary have secured themselves from elimination. Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shrestha Iyer, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Grover continue to remain in the danger zone. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 15 contestants from television, social media and the entertainment industry. The reality show streams on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.