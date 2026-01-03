Pakistan Is Not Trustworthy: Strongly-worded Disclaimer In Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Ikkis Goes Viral Amid Backlash Over Film's Anti-War Stance

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ikkis hit the big screens on January 1, at a time when action espionage thriller Dhurandhar continues to reign supreme at the box office. Amid the glorious run of the Ranveer Singh starrer, the Sriram Raghavan director received some backlash online for showing a larger anti-war narrative and having a more peaceful tone than the Aditya Dhar directorial. Amid this, a mid-movie disclaimer from Ikkis found its way on social media.

In the disclaimer, the movie makers have clearly clarified that the goodwill shown by Pakistani Brigadier KM Nisaar, in particular, played by Jaideep Ahlawat in the movie, is an exception and not a true representation of the neighbouring country. The note also read that Pakistan has harmed the soldiers and civilians of India multiple times, unprovoked, violating the Geneva Convention. The disclaimer was added in Hindi, and the English translation of it reads, “The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Sisar is only an exceptional incident. Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan’s armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens. In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention. Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens, we must always remain alert and prepared. Jai Hind.”



Social media users react to the disclaimer

It remains unclear if the disclaimer was added following the release of the movie or was included in the original prints. Nevertheless, reacting to the same, several netizens believed that the strongly worded note was added post the release and reception of Dhurandhar, which shows a more black and white portrayal of the Indo-Pak relationship. Some social media users who watched the movie on the big screen argued that throughout its narrative, Ikkis advocated the ‘goodness’ of Pakistanis and adding the disclaimer seems hypocritical. A comment read, “Well, the whole movie was based on the premise of the goodness of Pakistanis, so even though this makes sense considering historical wars like 1999 i don’t see why the makers put this at the end after galloring an anti-war narrative the whole movie ?? As a comment said stick to a boat.”



Ikkis is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev.