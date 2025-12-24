Photos: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor Enjoy Quintessential Winter Experience In 'Sarso Ke Khet'

Kareena Kapoor is all ready for the holiday season. After setting up the perfect Christmas tree at her residence and spending time with her family, the actress took to her Instagram account to share photos soaking up the warm, winter sun. Her husband, Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor also featured in the photos.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoy the winter sun

On December 24, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The duo opted for a comfortable outfits for the outing. A bright yellow coloured mustard farm adorned the background of the frame. Kareena shared the photo with the caption, “The OGs in the sarsoon ka khet”, followed by heart, rainbow and a star emoji.



A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's story

A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's story



In the next slide, Kareena shared a selfie of herself. In the picture, she could be seen lounging comfortably while the sun shines in the background. She shared the photo with the caption,"And me waiting for the saag." While the actress did not share the location of the photos, she seems to be enjoying the three essentials of winters, saag, sarso ka khet and the sun, while in the company of her family.



Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of Taimur's birthday



A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's story

Kareena's latest social media update comes days after she celebrated the birthday of her oldest son, Taimur on December 20. She took to her Instagram account a day before to share a glimpse of the ‘Messi-themed’ birthday party. For the bash, the family arranged for blue and white coloured balloons and football inspired decor for Taimur, who is a big fan of footballer Lionel Messi. On another baloon, Messi 10 was printed. Recently, the actress even welcomed the footballer in Mumbai along with her sons Taimur and Jeh.



