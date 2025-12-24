Dhurandhar Makers Confirm Multilingual Release Of Ranveer Singh's Film Sequel On Eid 2026, Netizens Say 'Toxic Has No Chance'

The sequel to the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar will hit the big screens on March 19, coinciding with Eid festivities. The first part of the movie has made a roar at the box office ever since its release on December 5. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the story, performance, background score, and gripping plot of the thriller have drawn audiences to housefull theatres for three weeks now. Despite the new releases, a lengthy runtime, an ‘A’ certificate and working day, the hype around the espionage thriller refuses to die down.

Amid the raging response to the movie in the Hindi-speaking belt, social media erupted with a request for Aditya Dhar to release the movie in Telugu and other South Indian languages as well. The dubbed version of Dhurandhar is performing exceptionally well in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other South Indian states. Amid the big buzz around the film, the makers have officially confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Ranveer Singh-fronted film will release on Eid 2026 in true pan-India style.



Initially, it was reported that the makers of Dhurandhar are planning to dub the movie in Telugu owing to the massive demand from cinegoers. However, the team, headed by Aditya Dhar, decided against this, citing that it would break the momentum that the movie currently has at the box office, as per Sacnilk. The new decision to release the second movie in all South Indian languages alongside Hindi received a warm welcome from social media users. As per trade experts, Dhurandhar 2 is currently in the post production stage.



Clash with Dhurandhar 2 to turn ‘toxic’ for Yash: Netizens

A screengrab of the comment section on Reddit | Image: Reddit

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on the same day as Yash's Toxic. The makers of the Kannada film, which is also releasing in multiple languages, have confirmed that they would not shift the movie from the decided March 19 date. Earlier, netizens urged both Yash and Dhurandhar 2 makers to move either one of the movies since they are both highly anticipated projects. However, following the recent announcement by Dhurandhar makers, social media users are convinced that the Ranveer Singh starrer will have the upper hand at the box office and that a clash will result in losses for Yash. Several users took to the comments section on X and Reddit to caution Toxic makers to bow out of clashing with Dhurandhar 2.



