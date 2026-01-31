Dhurandhar OTT Release: Netizens Debate Viral 'Akshaye Khanna Outperformed Ranveer Singh' Claim Following Film's Netflix Premiere

The release of Dhurandhar on December 5 came as a big surprise to fans and industry insiders alike. The phenomenal theatrical run of the movie has made it the highest-grossing movie in Bollywood ever. After the massive box office collections from theatrical release, the movie made its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30.

Following the OTT release, the conversation around the movie increased multifold. One of the most talked about aspect of the movie upon its original release was the performance of Akshaye Khanna. Several cinegoers and critics heaped praises on the actor's performance in the espionage drama, with some even claiming that he outperformed the lead actor, Ranveer Singh. This particular claim was debated when the movie was finally released on Netflix.

Social media users took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to disagree with the claim that Ranveer Singh was better than Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar. Most of the comments mentioned how Ranveer Singh was the most convincing in his role and played his part to perfection. They even stressed that he was the ‘real star', Dhurandhar and Akshaye Khanna were a fitting second lead.