Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 10th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals How Imtiaz Ali Changed His Understanding Of Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh shared that he “completely surrendered” to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s vision while shooting Amar Singh Chamkila.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh at Chamkila set
Diljit Dosanjh at Chamkila set | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Diljit Dosanjh has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. During one such promotional event the Punjabi actor opened up about how he used to think that because he is from Punjab, he would understand Chamkila better. However, his vision and perspective changed after meeting director Imtiaz Ali.

Diljit Dosanjh 'completely surrendered' to Imtiaz Ali's vision

During an appearance at a show, Diljit shared that he “completely surrendered” to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s vision while shooting Amar Singh Chamkila. He said, “I used to think that because I am from Punjab, I would understand Chamkila better. But after I met Imtiaz, I completely surrendered to him.” He added that the way he stood, the way he spoke, the way he reacted, and even the way he thought, Imtiaz had it all figured out because of his extensive research and homework that he had done on Chamkila.

(A BTS photo from Amar Singh Chamkila set | Image: Instagram)

This is not the first time, the actor opened up how Imtiaz Ali helped him in the process. Speaking to PTI, Diljit shared that he didn’t do much prep for the film. He knew Chamkila as an artist, but I had no idea about how he was as a person or how he would perform on stage. On the other hand, Imtiaz already had a clear vision of the character, so he kept guiding Diljit during filming.

(A BTS photo from Amar Singh Chamkila set | Image: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh who had to 'unlearn' certain things to play Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit, who is known for his acting and singing prowess, shared that the best thing about acting is that one can start from zero. Speaking of which, he had to "unlearn" certain things to play the character of slain Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Calling it a plus point, he added: "It’s tough to start from zero because you often get lost in your own personality and you feel this is who you are (but) the best thing about an actor’s job is that you get the opportunity to start from zero, and I look at this as an opportunity."

(A BTS photo from Amar Singh Chamkila set | Image: Instagram)

Amar Singh Chamkila, a Hindi biographical drama, also stars Parineeti Chopra as his wife. The film is set to release on Netflix on April 12.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

