Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan React To Rumours Of Lokah OTT Release

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra released on August 28, coinciding with the Onam celebrations. After nearly four weeks in theatres, the film's worldwide collection stands at around ₹271 crore, including over ₹156 crore in India in all languages. Riding on the positive word-of-mouth, Lokah has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, beating Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. What's more exciting is that the Lokah universe is now in motion, with Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas and Mammootty confirmed to feature in the next movies in the series.

Meanwhile, there has been ongoing speculation about the OTT release date of the superhero movie. Malayalam films debut digitally after four weeks of their theatrical run. Some release online even before that. With Lokah, that will not be the case. Dulquer Salmaan, who serves as a producer on the movie, slammed rumours around the film's OTT release and said it won't be out on any streaming platform anytime soon.

The actor shared a post on his X handle on Sunday following the reports around the film's upcoming release on OTT. The actor also urged fans and followers not to fall prey to fake news and wait for the official announcements instead. "Lokah' isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry," he wrote. Kalyani responded to the post and urged fans to watch Lokah in cinema halls. “With the visuals, sound and Jakes’ incredible musical score… I think this would be an experience that’s best felt inside a theatre atmosphere,” the lead actress of the movie wrote.

Lokah is a Malayalam superhero movie | Image: X