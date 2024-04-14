×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Dune 2 On OTT: Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet Starrer Locks Digital Streaming Date

Zendaya, Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet star in the sci-fi drama Dune 2. The film is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dune 2
Dune 2 | Image:Dune 2
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune 2 has completed a successful run in theatres. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the scientific-fiction drama hit the big screens on March 1. Since then, the film has pulled a housefull audience to theatres. Following a successful theatrical run, the film is expected to make its digital debut soon. 

Dune 2 OTT release date 

Based on the second half of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 novel, Dune 2 is a sequel to the 2021 film with the same. As per media reports, the film will be made available on April 16. The film will also be available for rent on Amazon Prime Video for a period of 48 hours for users outside India. 

Timothee Chalamet in a still from Dune 2 | Image: IMDb

While the streaming date for India is uncertain, the Zendaya starrer will stream for Blu-ray, HBO Max and DVD in 4k Ultra HD from May 14. It is reported that the sci-fi movie will be available to stream on Jio Cinema in India. However, the first part of the movie is available on Netflix. 

Dune 2 becomes highest grossing movie in the USA in 2024 

According to trade expert Luiz Fernando, Dune 2 is the first movie of 2024 to earn more than $100 million at the box office in the United States. In its first week of release, the film brought an incredible $6.7 million in box office revenue, making it the eighth highest of all time in the United States.

Official poster of Dune 2 | Iamge: IMDb

After six productive days, Dune 2 has already made $104.7 million at the box office on the seventh day. The film is expected to surpass its predecessor, which brought in a total of $108.9 million throughout its run, in just one week. In India, the Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet grossed a total of ₹33.72 crore. Worldwide, the drama has raked in more than ₹5220.07 crore. 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

