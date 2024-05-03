Advertisement

Fadadh Faasil headlines the latest Malayalam hit Aavesham. The film is directed and written by Jithu Madhavan. The action-comedy film has emerged as a massive commercial acclaim and is inching towards ₹150 crore. After a successful theatrical run, the movie will premiere on OTT soon.

Fadadh Faasil’s Aavesham to be available on OTT soon

Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham has been awaiting release on digital platforms. While there are no official reports of the film’s OTT debut, the film is expected to arrive on digital streaming services soon. The film will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video.

According to social media chatter, the movie will make a debut on Prime Video on May 9. Fans of the actor have been awaiting the release of the film on OTT platforms. The film is currently enjoying a good run at the box office.

Aavesham enters ₹100 crore club

Aavesham's ability to appeal to audiences of all ages has resulted in a massive global box office success of the film. This is the seventh Malayalam film to have crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The first Malayalam film to cross ₹100 crore club was the 2016 film Pulimurugan, followed by the 2019 film Lucifer, the 2023 film 2018, and the 2024 films Premalu, Majummel Boys, The Goat Life and now Aavesham.

Furthermore, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has become the fourth film in Mollywood to surpass the ₹100 crore mark in 2024. After 11 days of release, the Jithu Madhavan-directed film grossed ₹92.02 crore in revenue. On Day 12, the action-comedy's second Monday in theatres grossed more than ₹3 crore in Kerala alone. The film is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. Aavesham's Kerala collection has surpassed ₹40 crore in 12 days.