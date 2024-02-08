Advertisement

The Fear Street trilogy was released in quick succession over the month of July last year. The unique plot of the films, each inspired by RL Stine books, is all set to expand the Shadyside universe with a fourth film. The news was officially shared RL Stine himself.

Fear Street trilogy set to expand with a fourth film



RL Stine took to his X handle to share news of Netflix giving the go-ahead for a fourth Fear Street film. The author also shared that the fourth film is all set to be inspired from the story line of his book, The Prom Queen. Unlike the three existing films which essentially serve as anthology segments looping in together at the end, the fourth film will be a standalone project, albeit a part of the franchise.

Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It's based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news! pic.twitter.com/lgKvhDFV5F — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) January 13, 2024



About the Fear Street trilogy



Fear Street Part One: 1994 follows a group of friends who take on a powerful entity post a series of unexplained slayings in their 'jinxed' town. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 follows the same brief of unexpected slaying albeit set against the premise of a summer camp. Fear Street Part Three: 1666 switches the narrative to a colonial town out on a misguided witch hunt. The fourth film, set to be based on The Prom Queen, will follow prom night in the infamous Shadyside High School, accompanied by a slew of murders. As per a Variety report, a fresh cast will be brought on board for the fourth film.

The trilogy featured Sadie Sink across each of the films with a changing cast for every project. Notable names associated with the Fear Street trilogy has been Maya Hawke, Olivia Scott Welch, Kiana Madeira, Emily Rudd, Chiara Aurelia and Gillian Jacobs. The original Fear Street trilogy is currently available for streaming on Netflix.