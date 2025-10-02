Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release Date – When & Where to Watch the Sixth Installment Of The Franchise In India

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release Date: 14 years after the last movie of the franchise, the sixth chapter of the horror thriller premiered in India on May 15. Fans of the movie and the genre flocked to the theatres in large numbers to catch the film on the big screens. If you missed the chance to watch Final Destination Bloodlines in theatres or want to watch it again, worry not. The film is all set to debut on a streaming platform for free, soon.

Final Destination Bloodlines to debut on OTT

Final Destination: Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. The film pivots from the usual, erratic death sequences and puts an entire family in the forefront of it this time. The story begins with Stefani Lewis experiencing the same premonitions as her grandmother, Iris Campbell, who saved lives that should not have been saved in 1919.

After a successful theatrical run, the movie is all set to debut on OTT. Final Destination Bloodlines will stream on Jio Hotstar from October 16. Subscribers of the platform can watch the movie for free. Earlier, the movie was available on BookMyShow and Amazon Prime Video in English and Hindi, but on a rental value of upto ₹499. On Hotstar, the movie will stream in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Final Destination Bloodlines box office collection

