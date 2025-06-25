Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release: Hollywood Horror-Thriller Now Streaming On 2 Platforms In India But Watching It Will Cost You More Than A Movie Ticket

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release: The latest Hollywood horror-thriller has completed its theatrical run with over ₹2,370 crore collections globally and ₹62 crore in India. Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the franchise, released alongside Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning but managed to emerge as a hit. The reboot with a new cast struck the chord with the new generation of viewers and received positive reviews from franchise fans. Now, Final Destination: Bloodlines is available for streaming in India, but there is a twist.

Final Destination: Bloodlines streaming on 2 OTT platforms in India

Final Destination: Bloodlines has been made available for streaming on Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream. On Prime Video, it is streaming in English and Hindi, while on BookMyShow its also additionally available in Tamil and Telugu. However, on both platforms, viewers will have to pay up to ₹499 to steam it on rent. On BMS Stream, Final Destination: Bloodlines is also available with a buying option at ₹799. These rates are higher than the cost of a movie ticket in cinema halls.

Final Destination Bloodlines released on May 16 | Image: AP

What is Final Destination: Bloodlines about?

The synopsis of Final Destination: Bloodlines reads, "The newest chapter in New Line Cinema's bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice—Final Destination Bloodlines. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."

Final Destination Bloodlines is the 6th installment in the franchise | Image: AP