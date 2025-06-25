Marvel's Ironheart: Reviews, Episode Guide, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know About MCU's Last Show

The limited series Ironheart is the latest offering from the Marvel Studios. The first three episodes are now streaming on JioHotstar in India, with three more to follow. After Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart joins the list of Marvel's mini-series and is the 14th show in the MCU. It is the last TV series that marks the conclusion of Phase Five of the MCU, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps (out July 25) all set to roll the dice on Phase Six. Here's all you need to know.

What is Ironheart about?

The synopsis of the show reads, "Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos)."

Who is Ironheart?

Riri made her first appearance in the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and was a central character in the film. She is the inventor of "vibranium detector" and a student at MIT who's a brilliant engineer operating on a fellowship from Tony Stark's foundation.

In the Ironheart series, Riri will be seen making cutting edge iron suits, like Tony Stark.

How many episodes will be there in Ironheart?

Ironheart is a six-part mini series. The first three episodes, titled, Take Me Home, Will The Real Natalie Please Stand Up? and We In Danger, Girl are now streaming on JioHotstar in India. The remaining episodes will release on July 1.

Ironheart reviews out: Thumbs up or down for the Marvel's mini series?

Ironheart has received mixed reviews on social media. While some have praised how the action set pieces blend well with the initial setup and the the emotional core of the story, others praised Dominique Thorne's performance as Riri Williams. However, many noted that the show fails to explore Riri beyond the "suit maker" and "tech wiz", which makes the show only cater to action lovers.

Will Ironheart appear in MCU's future projects?

Ironheart Executive Producer Ryan Coogler said, "We didn't know it was going to be Dr Doom and the Avengers when we first started, but he's a guy in publishing who's most famous for fusing technology and magic, so it's (Ironheart) a great sample of things that are to come in probably what's going to be the biggest movie in Marvel history."

