Gandhari X Review: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Is A 'Mediocre Thriller,' Say Netizens

Gandhari X Review: Taapsee Pannu starrer has finally released today, September 3 and made its way to the audience via the OTT platform Netflix. The viewers were quick to watch the movie and immediately penned their reviews on social media. It seems they are not quite thrilled after watching the actioner, as it is receiving mixed reviews.

Gandhari fails to impress movie buffs

The movie buffs, after watching Gandhari, took to X to share their reviews. A trade analyst, Joginder Tuteja, called the concept "interesting". However, the film reminds him of the Mardaani franchise. "A long-drawn film with far and few exciting moments. All in all, Gandhari is a film that does have a good concept by writer Kanika Dhillon and director Devashish Makhija but the overall execution doesn’t really work out," an excerpt of the review reads.

Another film critic called the film "mediocre" and wrote, "#Gandhari STARTS OFF on a BRILLIANT NOTE, and also maintains the grip in the first hour, but post the happenings, ends up as a ROUTINE and a MEDIOCRE thriller. #TaapseePannu delivers a strong performance, layered with emotions and superb screen presence." However, the critic concluded it by saying, "this is definitely worth a watch".

Another wrote, "Not a blind thriller at all".

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All about Gandhari

Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film revolves around a desperate mother (played by Taapsee), who navigates a dangerous criminal underworld to rescue her missing daughter. Set in the fictitious town Joypurra, the film takes you into a place where fear and silence coexist with the enigmatic Behrupiyas who form an integral part of the town's cultural fabric. Apart from Taapsee, the film also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht, each adding a distinct layer to the mystery and intrigue surrounding Joypurra.