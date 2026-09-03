Weekend Binge-Watch List: The Gentlemen 2, Jagamae Sangeetham, The Court And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video and SonyLIV. From The Gentlemen Season 2 and Jagamae Sangeetham to The Court, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

The Gentlemen – Season 2

The show has been renewed for a second season. A spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film, the action comedy stars Theo James alongside Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings. It will stream on September 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jagamae Sangeetham

It is a musical show featuring Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth and Madhubala. It revolves around a musical dynasty that is struggling to maintain its honour after being challenged by one of its own. The web series will stream on September 4.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

The Court

It is a Tamil-language courtroom show revolving around a young lawyer, Yazhini, with a stammer. She will be standing against her father in a fight for justice in the court. The web series will stream on September 4.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Grand Tour - Season 7

It is a British motoring show which is returning with a new trio after the original trio of hosts retired. The new trio will take on global challenges focused on specialised and motorised vehicles. The upcoming season will stream on September 4.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Earle Meets World

It is an upcoming show starring Alix Earle and her close-knit family. The show follows Alix's fast-paced lifestyle in Miami, business ventures, career milestones, and family dynamics. The show will stream on September 4.