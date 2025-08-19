War 2 OTT Release Date: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Starrer To Stream Early After Box Office Failure? Here's What We Know

War 2 OTT Release Date: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani feature in the YRF Sypverse's sixth action thriller War 2. The movie released on August 14 to mixed reviews and appears to have fallen flat at the box office after its first weekend. Even though the it opened to over ₹50 crore collection on day 1 in India, the numbers were majorly boosted by the film's Telugu version. In 2019, the Hindi version of War collected over ₹50 crore in Hindi alone. The sequel is struggling to put up a good total in both the Hindi and Telugu versions and several shows have been cancelled due to poor audience turnout.

Meanwhile, reports of the film's early OTT premiere have started doing the rounds on social media. It is being claimed that the makers are planning to stream War 2 sooner than planned to make up for the losses. Since the box office verdict is certain, and the fate of the big budget spy movie will be sealed in the coming weekend, its OTT release is being looked forward to by fans.

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR | Image: X

Amid these speculations, a report has confirmed that War 2 OTT release will not be preponed and it will premiere online only after the mandatory 8-week window has passed after its theatrical release. It is confirmed that the movie will not stream before the first week of October. War 2 streaming partner is reportedly Netflix.